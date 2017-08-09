Chandigarh stalking: Main accused Vikas Barala snubs police summon

After the incident came into the limelight, the Chandigarh Police was heavily criticised for failing to invoke serious charges, like kidnapping – which is a non-bailable offence under certain circumstances in the Indian Penal Code – in the FIR, despite Kundu’s stating in her complaint that there was allegedly an attempt to kidnap her by Vikas and and his friend.

However, after Vikas son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala refused to accept it, the police went ahead and pasted it on the gate of his residence. She had also alleged that Vikas tried to open her auto door.

Meanwhile, condemning the alleged Chandigarh stalking case, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that the Chandigarh police should be allowed to investigate the case “freely and independently”.

On Friday night, the 29-year-old victim had called up the police complaining that two youth were chasing her along a stretch of over five km. However, they were later released on bail.

The Chandigarh police has asked Vikas Barala to appear before the Station House Officer (SHO).

As per sources, the notice has been issued to both the accused in the case.

Speaking to the media on the matter, Eish Sehgal, SSP Chandigarh Police, said that the police are not aiding the minister in the investigation and are doing their best to solve the matter.

“Investigation is being done in Varnika Kundu case”.

Varnika Kundu wrote in her Facebook post, which went viral, that she felt “lucky, because I’m not lying raped and murdered in a ditch somewhere“. “Neither I nor BJP is pressuring anyone in this matter”, he told ANI exclusively. “Action is being taken in the case as per law and action should be taken against Vikas and Ashish as per rules to ensure justice for Varnika”, Indian Express quoted the BJP leader saying.

Yesterday, the police said CCTV footage of Vikas Barala’s white SUV racing behind Varnika Kundu’s black auto confirms active pursuit.