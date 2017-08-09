Cheetos to open restaurant in New York City with Anne Burrell

A pop-up restaurant in New York City features a menu with entirely Cheetos-inspired dishes.

The menu isn’t just food dusted with cheese powder, either. We’re no “celebrity chef”, but maybe instead they could have offered some healthier Cheetos dishes, like a salad with Cheetos croutons, or the aforementioned broccoli thing. For three days next week – August 15 through 17 – the Spotted Cheetah is taking over Distilled, a Tribeca bar honestly not that far from the Spotted Pig (coincidence?).

As a long-time Cheetos fan, I’m thrilled to join forces with a snack brand that is truly an iconic American staple.

“The Spotted Cheetah is a fun and delicious way for Cheetos to celebrate a variety of favorite flavors in an upscale and playful culinary setting that will wow our guests”, Matiyow said.

From the looks of things online, the one-of-a-kind menu she mentions doesn’t disappoint, either.

If you’re lucky enough to snag a reservation (they’re available on OpenTable), you can choose from foods like Cheetos Meatballs, Purrfectly Fried Green Tomatoes, Cheetos Mix-ups Crusted Chicken Milanese, and Cheetos Sweetos Crusted Cheesecake.

This isn’t Cheetos’ first foray into the restaurant business. See the full menu here.