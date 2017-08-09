Chelsea join chase for Joao Cancelo

Sky Sports claims that the Italian has now set his sights on Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo, who can also operate on the right wing, and would, therefore, be a good fit for Chelsea’s 3-4-3 formation.

A graduate of the famous Benfica academy, Cancelo has become one of the hottest prospects in European football after two stellar years with Valencia.

The 23-year-old is a senior Portugal global and came through the youth ranks at Benfica.

The Portugal worldwide has made 90 appearances for Valencia during his stint at the Mestalla but it appears as though his days at the club may now be numbered.

The player enjoyed a fine debut for the Seleccao as well, scoring in the 5-0 win over Gibraltar in September a year ago.

Conte has been on the look-out for strong defenders after having missed out on Danilo, who chose to join Manchester City instead.

In a reasonable market analysis, they point out the many right-backs who have moved this summer, and all the money that was spent on players for the position.

Victor Moses was a real surprise last season, but he has little cover behind him unless Cesar Azpilicueta shifts over to right wing back, and many may even feel that the Blues can improve on Moses anyway. At 23, Cancelo could potentially establish himself as an important part of Chelsea’s first-team setup for years to come.