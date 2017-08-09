China Preparing ‘Small’ Military Operation to Expel Indian Troops

With the escalation of the border issue it has become unlikely that any of the two countries will back off from their stated positions fearing a risk of denting their credibility in global community and especially among the smaller countries in the neighborhood. The Months-long border stand-off has become the longest ever between the two Nations. He also said that this will pose a challenge to India because China’s army is said to be strong and is also knowledgeable when it comes to battling in the mountains.

The document states that both China and Bhutan “have conducted joint surveys in their border area and have basic consensus on the actual state of the border area and the alignment of their boundary”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the summit of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) being hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping. In the light of this, one would have least expected the two armies to stand eyeball to eyeball in this usually calm stretch of land. This has been created and sustained by various factors and some recent developments have confirmed a long-held belief in India in regard to the nature of Chinese-Pakistani relation. The conflict started when, a few weeks back, Indian troops trespassed on Chinese territory in the bordering region and tried to forcibly stop the Chinese officials from some construction and development works going on in that area.

The current road from Tibet stops nearly halfway between those two points, at a mountain pass called Doka La.

The war of words between two countries has since intensified. Beijing responded by closing access to Indian pilgrims seeking to proceed through the Nathu La pass on to Kailash-Mansarovar. India should withdraw its troops while the clock is still ticking.

Titled, “New Delhi should come to its senses while it has time”, the editorial says that the “window for a peaceful solution is closing”. Unlike as in Doklam, which is a border dispute between China and Bhutan, India is party to the Kalapani territorial dispute along with Nepal. What we see in Global Times and other English media publications from China should not be construed as the opinion of the Chinese government. “China had just undergone domestic turmoil and natural disasters; Beijing and Washington were engaged in hostility and China’s relations with the Soviet Union had begun to chill”.

Escalating tensions in Doklam could result in an India-China war. “There are many other things which are being imported from China, including for the mainstream power sector and machinery”, the MNRE official explained.

The document goes on to argue that “The Indian border troops have flagrantly crossed the mutually-recognized boundary to intrude into the Chinese territory and violated China’s territorial sovereignty”. At this moment, the tone of some of the nationalist Chinese media is worrisome, but the mandarins in Delhi are well aware that media is driven by market and, thus, hypes the present situation unreasonably.

She said India would “keep engaging with China to resolve the dispute”. China has maintained that “there can not be any room for discussion except that India withdraws its troops”, and that New Delhi should not resort to any “stalling tactics”. He also ruled out media reports that said Nepal was under pressure from the two neighbouring countries – China and India – to support their stances on the Doklam standoff. “A solution can not be derived out of war”. The US can not stand up to China without Indian help.

Verma left the position of US Ambassador to India on January 20 this year. And the new Trump administration has reciprocated India’s overtures towards it. In the first place, India is not a claimant at the territory where the road construction was underway. The defense cooperation between the United States and India is witnessing upward trajectory.

Many are faced with and anxious by the question of whether the present situation between India and China may lead to war.

It said that “the rhetoric that India upheld, namely that China and India have been in discussions on making the boundary in the Sikkim Sector an “early harvest” which proves the area is disputed, is a sophistry”.