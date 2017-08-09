China’s consumer inflation holds steady in July

China’s consumer price index (CPI), a gauge of inflation, rose 1.4 percent year-on-year in July, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Wednesday.

With consumer inflation remaining mild, China can keep its monetary policy stable, said Deng Haiqing, chief economist of JZ Securities.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected consumer inflation to stay steady from June at 1.5 percent on-year while producer prices were also forecast to remain flat from the 5.5 percent on-year rise in June.

On a monthly basis, inflation added 0.1 percent after slipping 0.2 percent in the previous month.

Food prices declined 1.1% on year, compared with a 1.2% drop in June.

Pork prices shed 15.5 percent year on year, and helped cut the CPI reading by 0.46 percentage points.

The PPI increase last month was mainly caused by rising raw materials prices, such as for steel and nonferrous metals, Sheng Guoqing, a senior official of the NBS, said in a statement on the bureau’s website. “Considering the relatively high bases in the second half of a year ago, the CPI reading could ease in the coming months”.

Prices of commodities futures including steel rebar began to rise again in June and have continued to surge through early August, underscoring concerns over tight supply amid pollution inspections and strong restocking demand.

China’s PPI has remained in positive territory since September, when it ended a four-year streak of declines, partly due to the government’s successful campaign to cut industrial overcapacity.

The inflation data came a day after the release of figures showing the rate of growth in China’s exports and imports also slowed sharply in July.