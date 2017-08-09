China’s July forex reserves hit $3.08tr

The euro gained more than 3% against the dollar last month.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected reserves to rise $12 billion.

The yuan strengthened around 0.8 percent against the dollar in July, its third straight month of gains.

It was the first time that China’s reserves had climbed for six months in a row since June 2014, and the gain brought them to their highest level since October.

The yuan edged up around 0.1 percent against the dollar last week, and on a trade-weighted basis against a basket of currencies of its trading partners, it tacked on 0.11 percent to 92.86 from 92.74 a week earlier, according to official data from the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS). It was at 6.6990 in the said timeframe.

China’s yuan firmed against the US dollar on Monday, mainly as the greenback took a breather from a broad-based rally on Friday following a strong US July job report.

In addition to clamping down on outflows since late previous year via administrative measures, Beijing has more recently taken aim at some overseas investments by Chinese firms as it looks to keep the yuan on a more even keel.

Institutions with an extensive dollar positions were settling to deduct exchange losses, the investor said. This has built uncertainties whether the worldwide demand is beginning to slow down as well as the Western Central Banks are considering the possibilities of minimizing their expansive stimulus platforms.

Foreign exchange reserves increased by $24 billion to a 9-month high of $3.08 trillion in July, as tight regulation contained the outflow.

In other data, The Global Dollar Index declined from its previous data of 93.432 to 93.306 recently as the offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs) was seen trading at 6.8425 which is 1.81 weaker than the set midpoint.