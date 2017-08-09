China says sea feud talks can start this year

The headlines coming out of Manila, where ASEAN is hosting its annual series of meetings, was that the ministers overcame internal squabbling to sign the “framework” document and issue a communique that called for militarisation to be avoided in the South China Sea, and noting concern about island-building.

ASEAN failed to issue the customary statement on Saturday, over what diplomats said was disagreement about whether to make oblique references to China’s rapid expansion of its defense capabilities on artificial islands in disputed waters.

“Vietnam is adamant, and China is effectively using Cambodia to champion its interests”.

“But the Philippines is trying very hard to broker compromise language”, one of the diplomats told AFP on Sunday.

The tense talks came after Vietnam, which also claims parts of the strategically vital sea, insisted that tough language be inserted into the statement expressing concern over Chinese land reclamation in the contested waters.

It set the stage for a fiery few days of diplomacy in the Philippine capital, with the top diplomats from China, the United States, Russia and North Korea to join their ASEAN and other Asia-Pacific counterparts for security talks from Sunday.

Beijing has dramatically expanded its presence in recent years by building artificial islands and suspected military facilities.

The diplomat says the South China Sea may be settled faster and will likely not carry sensitive issues that China objects to because the ministers are aware of Beijing’s crucial economic and trade relations with ASEAN member states.

The arbitral tribunal also said that China violated Philippine rights by barring access to Scarborough Shoal – also called Bajo de Masinloc and Panatag Shoal by the Philippines – a traditional fishing ground for Filipino and Vietnamese fishers.

They also urged China and the Philippines to abide by last year’s global arbitration ruling on the South China Sea. But China, despite being a signatory to the UN’s Convention on the Law of the Sea, ignored the ruling.

But after the election of President Rodrigo Duterte past year, Manila has played down the verdict in favour of pursuing warmer ties with Beijing, a move that led to offers of billions of dollars in investments or aid from China.

They urged rival claimant states in the South China Sea “to refrain from land reclamation, construction of outposts, militarization of disputed features, and undertaking unilateral actions that cause permanent physical change to the marine environment in areas pending delimitation”.

“Beijing’s task has been made easier because the Philippines holds the (ASEAN) chair this year”.

Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said the ministers were divided over a US proposal to suspend the North from the ASEAN Regional Forum, which will hold its annual meeting on Monday.

Wang hailed this as a breakthrough.