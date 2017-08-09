Coalition raids kill 29 civilians in Raqa

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the incident, saying that among the slain were 14 members of the same family, who had fled from the area around Palmyra to try to escape the fighting. The toll could rise because of the number of critically wounded, it added.

The US coalition said in July that its attacks had killed at least 600 civilians in both Iraq and Syria since it began operations in 2014, a figure that is far lower than those given by independent monitors. The Syrian government has said the USA forces were committing “crimes” by killing civilians on a daily basis. The Observatory, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria for its information, has regularly reported civilians killed by coalition strikes. The United States has admitted that its strikes caused the deaths of 624 civilians since 2014. Rights groups say the total is much higher.

U.S. and Russian-backed forces have killed at least 19,663 non-combatant civilians in Syria and Iraq between August 2014 and July 2017, monitoring group Airwars estimates.

The coalition earlier this week intensified airstrikes, targeting IS positions in its main stronghold in Raqqa, and killing tens of civilians.

The Syrian army is also advancing in the desert in central Syria, particularly after capturing the Sukhneh city in the eastern countryside of Homs, which is also adjacent to the administrative borders of Deir ez-Zor.

To the southeast, Syrian government forces backed by their Russian allies are fighting Daesh in the oil-rich province of Deir Ezzor.

The US has been backing the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in their push to capture Raqqa from the IS, enabling the SDF to capture 55 per cent of Raqqa following a two-month battle.