Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.17

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. The average volume of a stock suggests the liquidity of a particular company. Blackrock Grp Limited holds 0.69% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) for 35.02M shares. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) were worth $63,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. The Interocean Capital Llc holds 157,393 shares with $6.53M value, down from 219,316 last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 66.1% in the first quarter. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 315,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,719.94. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 40.7% in the second quarter. The institutional investor owned 8,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 1.2% in the first quarter. On Wednesday, June 14 Perez Beatriz R sold $1.32 million worth of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) or 29,282 shares.

Company chares are trading at $45.60 barely above the 50 day moving average which is $45.10 and which is just over the 200 day moving average of $43.42. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 115,893 shares. The company’s sales for the period was down 15.9% compared with the same period in the prior year. financial stock experts expect that Coca-Cola business will report $1.90 EPS for the present financial year. As of the latest earnings report the EPS was $0.95 and is estimated to be $1.90 for the current year with 4,265,304,000 shares now outstanding.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. American Bancorp invested in 0.16% or 11,917 shares. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.17%.

Credit Suisse Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS AG reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock now has a average recommendation of "Hold" and an consensus price target of $45.70. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,043,842 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,175,000 after buying an additional 1,037,487 shares in the last quarter. TUGGLE CLYDE C had sold 203,250 shares worth $8.32M on Friday, February 10. The institutional investor owned 56,400 shares of the company's stock at the end of the second quarter. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,111,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

In related news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. It also upped Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 173,859 shares and now owns 1.36 million shares.