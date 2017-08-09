Congress MLAs leave Neejanand Resort in Anand

The Congress leader exuded “full confidence” about retaining his Rajya Sabha seat from Gujarat for the fifth time, and observed, twice, that India is becoming a “banana republic”.

Contesting against him is BJP president Amit Shah who is contesting for a Rajya Sabha seat for the first time, Union minister and sitting Rajya Sabha MP Smriti Irani and former Congress MLA Balwantsinh Rajput, who had joined the saffron party a week ago. “Will they be able to win?”

Such a standing, makes the present troubles of Patel, majority caused by Shah’s political manoeuvring, and the success of Shah embody everything significant about this Rajya Sabha election and the state of Indian politics as a whole.

Hitting back at the Congress the Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said, “BJP will win all the three seats and Ahmed Patel will definitely lose”.

“I just received a phone call from my party leaders who asked me to vote for Rajput”, said Jadeja.

This nadir in the Congress’s fortunes now seems to be aligning itself with Patel’s career too.

During the September visit Amit Shah to review all the work done by the BJP over many months in Telangana and to hold discussions with state executive members and intellectuals. Shah has already set a target of winning 150 seats in the 186-member assembly, while the Congress has witnessed desertions right from the top state leadership. Rajput, a relative of former Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela, will contest the elections against Patel. However, six Congress MLAs have resigned from the party by now and the principal opposition party is left with only 51 MLAs in the state Assembly.

The make-or-mar election is essentially seen as a war between Shah and Patel. That parts of Gujarat are under water and as their representatives it is the bounden duty of those legislators to visit their constituencies and help the people in relief and rehabilitation is of little concern to these elected representatives of the people or to their party.

Rebel BJP MLA Nalin Kotadia, who voted for Congress candidate Meira Kumar in the presidential polls, has changed his mind and chose to vote for the BJP.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel is in fray for the Rajya Sabha polls which will be held on Tuesday (today). And this may come from the happenings when the nature and quantum of power that both now have, were totally opposite. On their return this morning, they have been put up in a resort in Anand district. JD (U)- 1, Gujarat Parivartan Party (GPP) and JD (U) have one MLA respectively.