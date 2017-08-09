Conte admits he can’t stop Hazard leaving Chelsea for Barcelona

Add in fractious negotiations over his new contract and a bitter feud with Chelsea striker Diego Costa and it’s easy to understand why the former Juventus boss rates the challenge ahead as the most daunting of his glittering career.

With the club back in the Champions League and defending their Premier League crown, the Blues could not afford to stand still.

Asked if the spending of Chelsea’s rivals had put him under even more pressure to succeed this term, Conte said: “The pressure is always there”.

Conte said he did not know why there had been a delay in signing the players he so plainly needs. “He used to push the club to buy more players to move forward”.

Of those, only Chelsea proceeded to become Premier League champions in 2005/06 and 2009/10, suggesting the title is more likely to be lost than won during the first five games.

While Costa’s lack of discipline on and off the pitch was frustrating for both Conte and Mourinho, he was central to Chelsea’s title victories in 2015 and 2017 and scored 52 goals in 89 league appearances in his three years in London.

“Now, considering all the problems they’ve had with bringing players in, with players leaving and the Costa thing still hanging over the club – he would be an enormous loss and one that would cause a lot of problems for them when the season starts”.

The newly appointed Chelsea captain went on to discuss the striker’s quality in front of goal and explained how he and the rest of the Blues squad will be doing everything in their power to ensure that the Spain global gets off to a good start in the league.

“I would say that Chelsea look like they have kept the basis of 95% of their squad”.

“One new player will not be enough”. They have improved because they have kept the same squad as last season. “I don’t have time to do anything other than improve the players we already have”.

“We want to try to fight for the title until the end but it won’t be easy”. “For us, it is just a good opportunity to repeat the performance from the FA Cup final”.

So I’m going for another Arsenal win today, although I think it will be tight.

Bayakoko is expected to take the place of Nemanja Matic whose strength helped Chelsea to give a free rein to their attack-minded midfielders such as Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian.