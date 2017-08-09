Cooper Tire & Rubber Co 2016 Q4 Institutional Investor Sentiment Better Than Expected

Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.4% in the second quarter. It is aimed to map the current and historical strength or weakness of a stock or market based on the ending prices of a recent trading sessions. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.7% in the first quarter. The fund owned 71,379 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the first quarter.

Principal Financial Group Inc augmented its ownership by buying 2,834 shares an increase of 42.6% from 03/31/2017 to 06/30/2017.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) now have an Average Brokerage Recommendation of 2, number of Recs in ABR is 6 while industry rank of the company by ABR is 212 out of 265.

About 212,605 shares traded.

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is now 8.77%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) as of recent trade, has shown weekly downbeat performance of -3.28% which was maintained at -2.21% in 1-month period. It is calculated by dividing the current market price of the stock by its earnings per share (EPS). Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As of the latest earnings report the EPS was $4.04 and is expected to be $3.40 for the current year with 52,933,000 shares now outstanding.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share.

Since February 28, 2017, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $566,876 activity. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.67%.

On June 20 the company was changed to a "Accumulate" by Standpoint Research which was a boost from the previous "Hold" rating. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. KeyBanc Capital Markets reinitiated Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) on Wednesday, November 16 with "Overweight" rating. BidaskClub lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,554 shares of the company's stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Among 8 analysts covering Cooper Tire (NYSE:CTB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold.

On August 7 Deutsche Bank kept the stock rating at “Hold” and moved up the price target from $40.00 to $45.00. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) has risen 15.20% since August 9, 2016 and is uptrending. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $221,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,765.54.

Ratings analysis reveals 50% of Cooper Tire’s analysts are positive. The Americas segment develops, makes, distributes and sells tires and related services and products in North, Central and South America, and sells tires to various export markets.