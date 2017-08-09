Corey Kluber continues to join all-time icons with dominant starts

Rockies: OF Ian Desmond (strained right calf) took batting practice on the field before Tuesday’s game.

Yan Gomes hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning Tuesday night off closer Greg Holland as the Cleveland Indians rallied for four runs in their last at-bat for Corey Kluber and beat the Colorado Rockies, 4-1.

Even with that win, the Indians’ interleague record is only 6-13, the worst in the American League.

Recency. The All-Star is on a historic strikeout pace, and baseball writers, like the rest of us, are human, and in a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately world, Kluber’s been delivering game in and game out. Colorado slipped a half-game behind the Arizona Diamondbacks in the battle for the top National League wild card.

The 31-year-old right-hander has bounced back in a big way this season, posting numbers that rival that of his Cy Young campaign. All those struggles and worries went out the door Tuesday night.

“That’s a throwback game for sure”, Rockies manager Bud Black said. “We just got to see what happens”.

Gonzalez could get a crack at the Indians less-than-full-strength bullpen. Brantley stayed seated for a few minutes while being checked by Tribe Manager Terry Francona and members of the training staff. “You worry for him, but you’ve still gotta win the game”. Who’s to say how this one will end? He netted 15 swings and misses, six via his slider and seven via his four-seam fastball, which Brooks Baseball calculated averaged 96.0 miles per hour and went as high as 98.0; nine of his strikeouts were swinging, four against the slider and five against the fastball.

Blackmon hit Kluber’s second pitch of the game over the wall in center field for his 26th home run.

“His stuff is fine”, Francona said. He was limited to 11 games last season. The eight-hitter fouled off four pitches before striking out on a 2-2 pitch in the third inning, and fouled off two more before flying out on a 2-2 pitch in the 8.

Trevor Bauer, who held the Yankees to one run in seven innings last week, starts the series finale for the Indians. Bauer has won each of his past three starts, and he is tied with Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco for the team lead in wins. Marquez has carried the Rockies as an ace would for over a month, with six consecutive quality starts, including four victories.

The Rockies are 49-17 this season when they score the game’s first run. But Arenado quickly fired to second to start a double play as Brantley lagged running to first.

It was a dominant performance, albeit against a team that came into the night with the AL’s highest strikeout rate (25.1% of all plate appearances) and struck out 12 times in each of their previous three meetings with Sale this year, on April 15, May 13 and July 6. His 2.73 seasonal ERA is great for a Rockies’ reliever, and a bullpen featuring a reliable Dunn, Rusin and Holland might save Colorado’s late innings down the stretch. Over his last five starts, he is 1-2 with an 8.05 ERA.