Cowen and Company Analysts Give Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) a $6.00 Price Target

The firm now has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in Fitbit during the first quarter worth $24,404,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fitbit by 719.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 875,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 590,343 shares during the last quarter. The Benchmark Company analysts stated on 25/04/2017 that they launched coverage on this stock with Buy rating.

As of the end of the quarter Prudential Financial Inc had bought 11,750 shares growing its position 398.3%.

The stock has advanced 20.20% to a low over the previous 12 months and showed declining move -65.72% to a high over the same period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Fitbit by 57.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 93,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 25,256 shares in the last quarter. Inc. boosted its stake in Fitbit by 18.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter.

Vetr cut shares of Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) opened at 5.645 on Monday.

Fitbit, Inc. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $17.18. Fitbit, Inc. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.36 billion.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) has grabbed attention from the analysts, when it saw a value increase of 5.78% or 0.13 points in the last trading session to close at $2.38. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. However it has a net margin of -13.80%. Revenue for the quarter also killed consensus, coming in at $353.3 Million, compared to the consensus of 341.57 Million. During the same period past year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Fitbit’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fitbit, Inc. will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(FIT). A frequently used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Vetr raised Fitbit from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.79 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Dougherty & Co restated a neutral rating on shares of Fitbit in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Also, EVP Andy Missan sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $55,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $349,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional owners hold 61.50% stake while Insiders ownership held at 0.10% in the company.

Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) is an interesting player in the Technology space, with a focus on Scientific & Technical Instruments.