Cross Platform Play Isn’t Going Away

This application allows the user to play their own music in the background while playing a game and utilize a variety of different features using their own Spotify account. The game is already available on nearly every platform that you could think of right from PS4, Xbox One, PC platforms to Wii U, smartphones, tablets and is even coming to the newly launched Nintendo Switch console. The problem with implementing this idea is that PC gamers may have the advantage when it comes to first person and third person shooters while using a mouse and keyboard combo.

It’s clear that feelings are high, with most of the positive feelings being towards Microsoft, and Sony receiving a lot of flak for its seemingly aggressive and anti-consumer stance against cross-platform gaming, which is likely due to its strong lead in this generation of console gaming. Microsoft had addressed this issue in their blog post, though.

In the previous year, there were some times when developers desired to introduce Cross Platform Play to their games but Sony Interactive Entertainment did not permit it. As per Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, the counterargument of Sony is neither valid nor healthy for the gaming industry and that user security is one of Microsofts top priority.

Our data shows people want larger multiplayer pools of people to play with and the choice to play together. “It is not going away anywhere, anytime soon“, he wrote confirming that the entire team is committed to make it happen.

Players will also be able to access and play the old version worlds after the update and will be able to enjoy mini games that were on old console Minecraft editions.