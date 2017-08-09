Dallas Cowboys DE Tyrone Crawford carted off with knee injury

The early news on Tyrone Crawford seems to be fairly encouraging.

What looked catastrophic at first glance, however, was hardly such after the initial diagnosis came in – a lateral right ankle sprain.

The injury occurred while Crawford was chasing down second-year running back Ezekiel Elliott.

As you can see below, Crawford was in some serious pain when he was taken off the field. In four National Football League seasons, Crawford has recorded 12.5 sacks. He registered 4.5 sacks despite sitting out the final two games of the regular season.

The Cowboys could rest assured knowing that their most accomplished edge defender is still a big part of the plan for 2017 even if he’s about to be placed in bubble wrap for the rest of the preseason.

Moore, who missed the entire 2013 season due to a torn Achilles, has appeared in 61 games for the Cowboys, starting 44.

The defensive end was unable to get up and had to be carted off the field. Since that season, he has only missed three games, including playing through the 2016 with a shoulder injury that required offseason surgery. Crawford had been taking first-team reps all camp at left defensive end. He has 12.5 career sacks, including a career-best 5.0 in 2015.