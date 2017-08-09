Dallas Pastor Robert Jeffress: God Gives Trump Authority to Bomb North Korea

“In the case of North Korea, God has given Trump authority to take out Kim Jong-un”, he added, stating, “I’m heartened to see that our president – contrary to what we’ve seen with past administrations who have taken, at best, a sheepish stance toward dictators and oppressors – will not tolerate any threat against the American people”.

“That gives the government to the authority to do whatever, whether it’s assassination, capital punishment or evil punishment to quell the actions of evildoers like Kim Jong Un“, he said, reffering to the biblical passage Romans 13.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke to reporters Wednesday after President Donald Trump and North Korea traded escalating threats of “fire”, with the North saying it was examining plans for attacking Guam to contain U.S. bases there.

“A Christian writer asked me, ‘Don’t you want the president to embody the Sermon on the Mount?'” Jeffress recalled, referring to Jesus’s message in Matthew 5-7.

He has also claimed there should be a wall built around Jerusalem, telling a congregation at St John’s Episcopal Church in Washington DC: “You see, God is not against building walls”.

Jeffress is no stranger to controversy.

Jeffress does admit that his own comments about North Korea may be deemed controversial, even among his fellow Christians.

In response to Trump’s comments, Farkas, who served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russian Federation and Ukraine under former President Barack Obama, said “the president sounds like a North Korean leader”. “Frankly, it’s because they are not well taught in the scriptures”. White evangelicals gave him 81 percent of their votes in November, a higher percentage than any other religious group. “I used to have a huge file folder of all the insane, colorful things that the North Koreans would say and the names that they would call our American presidents”.

Yesterday two Air Force B-1B fighter jets took off from the USA base on Guam alongside bombers from Japan and South Korea, in a blatant display of American military strength.

Jeffress also praised Trump for his “very measured” and “thoughtful” approach to the presidency since taking office on January 20. He said now that health care is off the table, evangelicals are hoping for tax reform, though he didn’t have any specifics in mind.