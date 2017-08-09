Dallas Pastor Says Trump Given God’s Authority To ‘Take Out Kim Jong

Jeffress said he felt compelled to make the proclamation shortly after the President warned North Korea that if it continues to threaten the United States, Pyongyang will be ‘met with fire and fury like the world has never seen‘.

‘Some Christians, perhaps younger Christians, have to think this through, ‘ Jeffress said, anticipating a possible backlash for his controversial statement.

God has given President Donald Trump the “authority to take out Kim Jong-Un”, according to the Rev. Robert Jeffress, one of the president’s key evangelical Christian advisers.

On the campaign trail, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr., a staunch supporter of Trump, often said: “We’re not electing a pastor”.

Robert Jeffress, head of the First Baptist Dallas megachurch, told CBN on Tuesday that a biblical passage in Romans allows rulers to use “whatever means necessary ― including war ― to stop evil”. “They are God’s servants, agents of wrath to bring punishment on the wrongdoer”.

In a statement to the ‘The Brody File,’ Jeffress says that God has given President Trump authority to kill the self-imposed leader of the country of North Korea. “When President Trump draws a red line, he will not erase it, move it, or back away from it”, Jeffress said.

Following Mr Trumps’s most recent warning to North Korea, former President Obama aide Dan Pfeiffer tweeted: “Don’t gloss over the fact that Trump threatened what can only be interpreted as a nuclear attack on North Korea if Kim Jong-un taunts him”.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had said: “What the president is doing, is sending a strong message to North Korea in language that Kim Jong-un would understand, because he doesn’t seem to understand diplomatic language”. “I used to have a huge file folder of all the insane, colorful things that the North Koreans would say and the names that they would call our American presidents”.

Mr Jeffress is the pastor of the 12,000 member First Baptist Church in Dallas and hosts a television programme that is broadcast on 1,200 channels in the U.S. and 28 other countries.

He has also claimed there should be a wall built around Jerusalem, telling a congregation at St John’s Episcopal Church in Washington DC: “You see, God is not against building walls”. “I believe we’re all going to be forced to soon if North Korea isn’t dealt with decisively”.