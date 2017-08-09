David Letterman Takes Netflix

David Letterman is going from late night to any time.

Netflix has announced that it recently signed a deal with the former Late Show alum to host a new talk show.

Six hour-long episodes in the still-unnamed series will combine in-depth interviews with out-of-studio segments expressing Letterman’s “curiosity and humor” when it premieres in 2018, Netflix said. Here’s what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. “Thanks for watching, drive safely”, Letterman joked in a statement.

He is the longest-serving host in USA late night television, having also hosted “Late Night with David Letterman” on NBC from 1982 to 1993.

Throughout his career, critics praised Letterman for blending innovative and odd-ball antics with traditional interviews, and for inspiring some of the most talented comics working today in Britain and the United States.

He left CBS’ “The Late Show” in 2014. He jokingly added, “We’ll have to see if he keeps the beard”, according to a report from Tech Crunch.

Letterman’s Worldwide Pants is co-producing the project along with RadicalMedia.

From his roots in comedy, Letterman also became renowned as an interviewer, sharing the stage with US presidents, cabinet officials, Medal of Honor recipients, and virtually every presidential candidate for more than 20 years.

The new show will jettison the traditional late-night format.

