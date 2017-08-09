‘Deadpool 2’ Set Photo Features Cable & Mini-Deadpool

Budget of Deadpool was very less and still the team managed to pull off an awesome project hence post the success of the first one studio has increased the budget which will allow the CGI to make the fight between Premium Cable and Deadpool look like a riot. It’s incredibly unlikely that the movie is going to introduce Kid Deadpool into the mix considering that the movie has its hands full with introducing Cable and Domino as it is. With Brolin joining the Atlanta actress and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, all three key players are in place for the Fox sequel. Chances are this is just one very keen fan who paid a visit to the Deadpool 2 set between takes, and left with a souvenir. Based on the footage shot by onlookers, we can see a black matte Oshkosh military vehicle (with “DMC” and the letter “7” painted on its side) hauling a quartet of cattle-like containers – though we suspect they actually contain mutants being held against their will.

Keeping things light and fluffy and adding contrast to Cable and Domino’s serious mission to probably save mutantkind, Deadpool leisurely chases all of the action on a red Vespa.

Meet the newest friend (or foe?) of the Merc with a Mouth.

Production on Deadpool 2 will likely continue through until the end of the summer, so expect plenty more set photos to emerge between now and then.

The film is directed by David Leitch from a script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.