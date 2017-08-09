Delta Natural Gas Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGAS) Sees Significantly Lower Trading Volume

The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the past year is $65.67. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock. Delta Natural Gas Company, Inc. recently declared a dividend for shareholders that was paid on Fri Jul 14, 2017.

Delta Natural Gas Company, Inc., launched on October 7, 1949, distributes or transports natural gas to approximately 36,000 customers.

In other Northwest Natural Gas news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 1,200 shares of Northwest Natural Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $166,266.00. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 298,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. That brings Hughes’s holdings to $1,008,942 per an SEC filing yesterday.

First Manhattan Co reduced its ownership by selling 18,285 shares a decrease of 10.4% in the quarter. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $74,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $3,758,000. During the same period previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The Company manufactures, fabricates and rents natural gases compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells and provides maintenance services for its natural gas compressors. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 7.1% in the first quarter.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc shares had a trading volume of 42K in the last trading session. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Northwest Natural Gas were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6199 shares were traded on Delta Natural Gas Company, Inc.’s last session. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 2.1% in the first quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Stock Observer and is the property of of Stock Observer. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & global copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/08/08/northwest-natural-gas-company-nysenwn-position-decreased-by-alpha-windward-llc-updated-updated.html.

Delta Natural Gas Company, Inc. has a 50 day moving average of 30.40 and a 200 day moving average of 29.66. Delta Natural Gas Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of 22.06 and a 52-week high of 31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. Next quarter’s EPS is estimated at $0.09 with next year’s EPS anticipated to be $0.60. The company had revenue of $136.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.51 million. Northwest Natural Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.is a provider of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry. The Company focuses primarily on the non-conventional natural gas and oil production business in the United States, such as coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas and oil shales.