Dilip Kumar Health Updates: Doctors Tell His Condition Is Improving Images

“The excellent team of doctors and staff of Lilavati Hospital along with Saira Baaji are caring for Dilip Saab 24×7″, wrote Mr Farooqui four days after the actor was admitted to hospital. Mr Kumar was rushed to the hospital a week ago, on Wednesday evening, after he complained of dehydration and kidney problems. In April past year, he was hospitalised with fever and nausea. However, now the officials from the hospital say that he is coming back to normal but it is hard to say when he can be discharged from the hospital.

But to the happiness of his family, friends and well-wishers, he has finally been discharged from the hospital.

Nayar is close to Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu, who has been by her husband’s side. It was like a nightmare. Shah Rukh shared a photograph of himself along with Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis.”Thanks Aamir Khan and Kiran for giving me the honour to stand in for you”.

Saira Banu, a former actress, hugged and kissed the actor on his cheek before asking him to wave to the waiting fans. This was a bad thing which happened all of a sudden. He is eating and also talking slowly.

Dilip Kumar, due to his bad health, left his profession of acting.

He was last seen on-screen in the 1998 film “Qila”. He has given some of the phenomenal works of the Hindi film industry and hence has been felicitated with numerous awards over the years.