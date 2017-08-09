Dinosaur fossil is ‘biggest creature to ever walk Earth’

Studies on fossils from the dinosaur Patagotitan mayorum show that it weighed around 62 tonnes, and measured more than 35 metres from nose to tail.

The bones, found in Argentina, may have belonged to the biggest creature ever to have walked the Earth.

At 69 tonnes, the behemoth was as heavy as a space shuttle.

Describing the environment as an “all-you-can-eat buffet” there were no barriers preventing the dinosaurs from getting larger and larger.

The fossils, including vertebrae and rib bones, were found at a quarry in Chubut Province in Argentina’s Patagonia region in 2013.

Scientists think that after the young adult dinosaurs died, their bones were preserved in mud.

“There was one small part of the family that went insane on size”, said Diego Pol of the Egidio Feruglio paleontology museum in Argentina, co-author of the study published Tuesday in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

Of the six fossils that were discovered, scientists have dated the dinosaur to around 100 million years ago.

The species has competition for the crown of largest ever land animal.

Findings from researchers at the Museo Paleontologico Egidio Feruglio in Argentina suggest the Patagotitan mayorum was 10% bigger than the Argentinosaurus – previously thought to be the biggest land animal ever. Researchers are still studying it, but said it probably has to do with an explosion of flowering plants at the time.

He suggested carnivorous Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaurs would look like dwarfs when you put them against one of these giant titanosaurs, adding: It’s like when you put an elephant by a lion. “Trying to run. It’s really challenging for large animals”, he said.

The discovery is the first indication that titanosaurs engaged in social activity.

According to Kristi Curry Rodgers – a palaeontologist who was not involved in the study, but who spoke to Phys.org about its results – the fact that Patagotitan’s bones indicate that the dinosaur had not finished growing may mean “that there are even bigger dinosaurs out there to discover”.