Diplo Reveals Why Rihanna Wouldn’t Collaborate With Him

She was like, I don’t do house music.

Revealing that the Rihanna’s slay-worthy review even happened in front of big names like Future, The Weeknd and Metro Boomin, Diplo went on to say: ‘Future played her like, 700 songs.

“I said to [Adele], “Do you mind if I pitch it to, say, Rihanna?’ And she said, ‘Yeah, but can you take my vocal off it because I don’t want my vocal floating around out there on a demo”. “But if not, I don’t really care”, he added.

But the DJ was determined (and also “contact high”) when he attempted to impress the pop star a second time. It was four in the morning. After writer Will Welch remarked that the two seemed well-suited for a collaboration, Diplo detailed a pair of unsuccessful collaboration attempts, one of which involved Major Lazer’s 2015 hit “Lean On“. Finally, I was like, Yo, G, I’m leaving unless you let me play her a song.

‘So I played her a song. And she was like, ‘This sounds like a reggae song at an airport. I’m sure after the first minute or so it become very familiar.

Rihanna has responded to Diplo after he said she turned down a collaboration with him because the song sounded like “airport reggae”.

But being rejected so often (and so savagely) hasn’t deterred Diplo, who is still convinced he can get a track out of Ms Fenty.

A couple of other stray observations: a blonde Diplo looks like both Lucius Malfoy and Viserys Targaryen; it’s “hard” for him to watch James Van Der Beek playing him on What Would Diplo Do?