Disney severs ties with Netflix to set up online offering

The deal effectively ends the entertainment giant’s agreement with Netflix for SVOD distribution of new releases.

In an interview with CNBC, Disney CEO Bob Iger said the company had a “good relationship” with Netflix, but decided it was time to move its content to a self-owned platform.

Disney said that the new streaming service will be the “exclusive home in the United States for subscription-video-on-demand viewing of the newest live action and animated movies from Disney and Pixar“, which means movies like Toy Story 4 and the next Frozen flick when they arrive, as well as other “highly anticipated movies”. Disney library items will exit Netflix as their licensing window deals expire. Disney and Pixar films slated for release in 2019, such as “Toy Story 2″ and “Frozen 2″, will only be available on Disney’s new service.

The company also talked about its long-planned ESPN branded multi-sport streaming service, which is set to launch early next year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new streaming service from Disney will go live in 2019.

All these plans of Disney represent a significant strategic change and transformation of the company.

Netflix stock took a hit on the news, as shares were down more than three percent in after-hours trading.

The service will initially be family-focused, drawing on Pixar and Disney fare and including productions from the Disney Channel and Disney Junior. This includes content from the MLB, MLS, NHL, tennis Grand Slams and collegiate sports.

The new Disney service will also host original content, including films, TV shows and “short-form content”.

In order to launch the services, Disney has taken majority ownership of digital media firm BAMTech for US$1.58bn, increasing its stake in the company to 75%.

Disney said it will launch an ESPN-branded streaming service in 2018, and a separate Disney-branded streaming service in 2019.