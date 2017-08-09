Doklam Not A Serious Issue, India-China Friendship More Crucial: Dalai Lama

Buddhist religious leader Tenzin Gyatso, who holds the ceremonial name of the Dalai Lama, on Wednesday, August 9, said that India and China have to “live side by side”, amid the standoff over the Doklam area the two countries are engaged in.

The Dalai Lama, who had fled a Chinese State crackdown in Lhasa and took shelter in India in 1959, said occassionally the two neighbours use “harsh words”, and added as a reminder that the Chinese forces eventually withdrew though they had reached Bomdilla in 1962. “There is freedom in this country, I can do more and have more opportunity to share my views”, the spiritual leader said.

Calling himself an admirer of democracy he said that the Tibetan community fully practices democracy. “India and China have to live side by side”, the Dalai Lama said, even as he added that “propaganda and wrong information make things complicated”. Eventually as per the wishes of the Chinese people, Communist Party of China may follow our practise of democracy, he said at an event in Delhi.

China claimed it was constructing the road within its territory and has been demanding immediate withdrawal of the Indian troops from the disputed Doklam plateau.

Tensions between India and China have escalated over the standoff between their troops in Doklam in Sikkim sector. Following this, China accused India of trespassing into their territory and obstructing the construction of the road. New Delhi is however firm on pullout of troops of both sides.

Earlier, with Beijing issuing a stern warning that the Dalai Lama’s visit will have a “negative impact” on the settlement of the border dispute, India stated that its policy towards Tibet and border issue with China remained unchanged. The Dalai Lama said that a differentiation should be made between the Chinese people and the government.