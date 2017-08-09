South Korean shares, which have been among the strongest performers in the world so far this year, fell 1 percent, while the won lost around 0.6 percent to 1,134.70 to the dollar.

Asian stocks are broadly lower, with Japanese markets leading regional losses, as the yen hit an eight-week high against the dollar in the face of rising geopolitical tensions.

Geopolitical concerns between the United States and North Korea are escalating, and don’t Asian markets know it.

USA stocks closed lower on Tuesday after a late afternoon selling spree as investors fled for safety after Trump’s vow to respond aggressively to any North Korean threats.

On Wednesday, North Korea’s military said it is considering missile strikes near the usa territory of Guam, warning that it is ready to stage an all-out war if Washington launches a preventive war against it.

The greenback first came under pressure after the Washington Post reported North Korea has.

Gold prices also rose on safe-haven demand while oil portrayed a mixed trend after the release of API inventory data.

S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.2 percent, hinting at weakness on Wall Street later in the day.

Japan’s Topix index was headed for its biggest slide since May 18 as the yen strengthened.

Asian equities fell, driving the region’s benchmark index to its biggest loss in a month, on rising geopolitical risk after President Donald Trump warned the United States will retaliate against North Korea, raising tension between the two countries.

The euro fell against the dollar and the yen.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note fell to 2.254 percent from its US close of 2.282 percent on Tuesday.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was effectively unchanged at 93.582.DXY after touching an 11-day peak of 93.876 overnight.

US stocks closed lower on Tuesday after Trump’s vow to respond aggressively to any North Korean threats triggered a late afternoon selling spree. Gold climbed 0.63 percent, while Brent Crude dipped 0.52 percent to $51.87 a barrel.