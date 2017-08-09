Donald Trump Bans Transgender People From The US Military

For the time being the policy would allow transgender personnel to continue their service for the time being but would offer no protections when it comes to contract renewal or other potential times that they could be let go.

In a statement sent to the Daily Dot, Jon Davidson, Lambda Legal legal director and Eden/Rushing chair, said the nonprofit is now preparing to file suit alongside OutServe-Servicemembers Legal Defense Network, a nonpartisan nonprofit for active duty LGBTQ service members.

“Because they identified themselves as transgender in reliance on defendants’ earlier promise, plaintiffs have lost the stability and certainty they had in their careers and benefits, including post-military and retirement benefits that depend on the length of their service”, the suit states.

But the service members say the Obama-era policy created an expectation they relied on, including informing their commanding officers they are transgender and undergoing medical treatment related to gender transition.

In a letter dated August 4, Democrats on the House Armed Services and Judiciary Committees say barring transgender people from military service is unconstitutional.

The President’s three-tweet plan to stop transgender individuals from serving in the military has yet to be formally implemented, but attorneys for the service members have asked a federal court in Washington to block it immediately. “Very small numbers, but all of them are doing meaningful Coast Guard work today”. But now that the policy is moving forward, it is likely that he may be encouraged to resign.

“The President’s order to remove transgender service members from the United States armed forces is nothing less than a purge”.

However, an August 4 memo from Mattis sent out by the Department of Defense would appear to corroborate reporting from the Blade.

It is inconceivable that a man with a demonstrated incompetence in managing the small staff of the White House should have any credibility when it comes to making sound personnel decisions that will effect a fighting force of more than 1.8 million men and women. “It is also a slap in the face of the leadership who have worked diligently to develop and implement the current policy which has been in place for more than a year without incident”.

We recognize this purge for what it is – a discriminatory attack on the people who have volunteered their lives for the defense of the country. However, they are not yet ready to disclose when they will be filing, who the organizations will be filing suit against, nor who they are representing.

Shannon Minter, a transgender legal expert and legal director for the National Center for Lesbian Rights, said in a statement the harms of Trump’s proposal to ban transgender military service are already clear.