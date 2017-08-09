Dortmund Set Price For Barcelona To Sign Arsenal Target Ousmane Dembele

At the weekend, L’Equipe reported that Dembele had already agreed personal terms with Barcelona, something BVB were not aware of at that time, BVB sporting director Michael Zorc said on Sunday.

After initially rejecting the idea of selling the 20-year-old, Dortmund are now prepared to sell the winger but have made it clear to Barcelona what kind of fee they want. He was their top target and the desire to bring him to Spain has only increased following the world record departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

The France worldwide only joined Dortmund in 2016 in a move from Rennes, impressing enough in his debut campaign in Germany to be named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season, as well as winning the man-of-the match award in the club’s DFB-Pokal final victory.

The Bundesliga side are reportedly demanding at least €120million and knowing Barca’s desperation to replace Neymar and with €222m sitting in the Catalan club’s coffers it would be not surprise to see that price tag rise.

And he is immensely versatile-able to operate in just about any attacking position whether through the middle or on the flanks-so Barca manager Ernesto Valverde would have the luxury of flexibility in his forward unit.

With Barcelona now looking to reinvest the €222 million world-record transfer fee they received for Neymar last week, Dembele has been one of the prime targets for the La Liga giants.

As a result, the German club are likely to drive a hard bargain over Dembele, and Barca may be forced to cough up all of the €150 million demanded if they want to sign him.