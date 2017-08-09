Dow Jones stumbles on Trump’s North Korea threats

USA stock indexes edged lower in early trading Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, pulling back from the markets most recent record highs.

Speaking to reporters at his New Jersey golf club, he said North Korea threats will be met with “fire and fury like the world has never seen”.

All three major stock indexes dropped 0.2 per cent at the close, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing at 22,085.34, halting a almost two-week run of closing records.

Tomoaki Fujii, head of investment research at Akatsuki Securities in Tokyo, said: “The sell-off caused by geopolitical tensions on North Korea will likely be short-lived as long as both Trump and Kim Jong Un keep making feints against each other and neither takes military action”.

The tough talk came amid reports that North Korea had developed technology to miniaturize a nuclear warhead that could be placed in a intercontinental ballistic missile.

A notable decline by Disney (DIS) is weighing on the Dow, with the entertainment giant slumping by 4.6 percent on the day.

Wall Street also focused on corporate earnings from Disney.

Calendar second-quarter earnings have been mostly strong. The company posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings but its sales missed expectations.

Brokerage stocks are among the few groups seeing notable weakness, with the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index down by 1 percent. Energy stocks also fell as crude oil prices headed lower.

In Europe, stocks were trading in the red in morning trade, while Asia markets finished trade in negative territory. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.3 percent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell by 0.4 percent.

Every major market index was down at midday.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved sharply higher due to their appeal as a safe haven amid geopolitical tensions. The S&P 500, a broader gauge of USA companies, fell 0.24 percent to 2,474.92.