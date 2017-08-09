Dow notches 9th straight record close

Crude oil prices headed lower.

The US performance, which also included a record for the S&P 500, came on a mixed day for European equities as the dollar gave up some of its gains from Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is making history on a near-daily basis, setting new highs and, just last week, clearing 22,000 for the first time. The Dow has also advanced 11.8% entering Monday’s session.

HIGH ON TECH: Gains among chipmakers and digital storage companies helped lift technology sector stocks.

Aviation electronics company Rockwell Collins climbed 5.4 percent after Reuters reported that rival United Technologies made an offer to buy it.

Luxury handbag and clothing retailer Michael Kors soared 21 percent after reporting a big earnings beat.

Second-quarter earnings have grown by 10.1 percent, exceeding S&P Capital IQ predicted earnings of 6.2 percent. The stock gained 59 cents to $6.06.

U.S. total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 209,000 in July, well above market expectations, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 4.3 percent, according to the U.S. Labor Department Friday.

Avis Budget (CAR), CBS (CBS), and Marriott (MAR) are among the companies releasing their quarterly results after the close of today’s trading.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was unchanged at 2,476. The stock fell 59 cents to $13.02. It fell 19 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $49.39 per barrel Monday in NY. Brent crude, the global futures benchmark, declined 38 cents, or 0.7%, to $51.99 a barrel. The euro slid to $1.1760 from $1.1793.

Bond prices didn’t move much.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.29 percent. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.1 percent.

“Despite precious few game changing economic policies from Trump thus far, the latest USA jobs data coupled with elevated business confidence numbers suggest firms remain bullish for the United States economy going forward”, said Joshua Mahony, market analyst at IG. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.3 percent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.5 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.6 percent.