Earnings beat drives NCL shares to year high

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. About 5,622 shares traded. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased Globus Medical Inc (GMED) stake by 26.55% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing.

Let’s take a gaze at how the stock has been performing recently. 16,000 shares valued at $544,640 were sold by CHANDLER MARK D on Thursday, March 9. Archon Capital Management Llc owns 47,000 shares or 6.63% of their United States portfolio. It is down 13.80% since August 8, 2016 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. About 1.10 million shares traded. Monster Beverage Corp New was raised too.

Since February 8, 2017, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $9.38 million activity. 9,000 shares valued at $875,718 were sold by Pimentel Lawrence R on Wednesday, March 1. Tiger Management Llc acquired 89,460 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)’s stock rose 11.49%.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q4 2016. Its down 0.05, from 0.98 in 2016Q3. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $798,900.00. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.1% in the first quarter. 197.05 million shares or 0.70% less from 198.43 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Royal Crbn.Cruises for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.80B market cap company. 594,507 are held by Automobile Association. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 7.13M shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.06% or 3,655 shares.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham invested in 105,650 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Ltd. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. It has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 8.40% and a gross margin of 41.30%. Johnson Financial Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL). Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67. Therefore 71% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $121.47. The company was initiated on Tuesday, June 7 by Sterne Agee CRT. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, October 4 by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 27 by Stifel Nicolaus.

On December 13, 2016 Morgan Stanley began coverage of NCLH with an initial rating of “Equal-Weight”. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $103 target in Tuesday, August 4 report. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, August 2. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 235,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after buying an additional 18,638 shares during the period. Canaccord Genuity maintained Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) on Thursday, August 3 with “Buy” rating. Speaking of monthly performance, RCL tapped a 7.84% gain. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Thursday, February 23. Leerink Swann upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 12 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, May 5. It is positive, as 35 investors sold GMED shares while 57 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. On November 22 the company was changed to a “Market Perform” according to a report a cut from the previous “Outperform” rating. Vermont-based Clean Yield Grp Inc has invested 3.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. Prudential Finance holds 0.05% or 405,667 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asia (Hong Kong) Limited owns 100 shares. Vanguard reported 0.03% stake. Amalgamated Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED). (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hudock Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 37,373 shares.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 65,935 shares to 1.59M valued at $49.77M in 2016Q4. Old Republic Int holds 1.46% or 1.35M shares. Invesco Ltd owns 75,265 shares or 0% of their USA portfolio. Delta Asset Management Tn holds 120 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 0.02% or 118,760 shares. It also upped Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) stake by 251,081 shares and now owns 1.30 million shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.