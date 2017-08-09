Elon Musk comments on breakup with Amber Heard

In a response to one follower, Heard said the story of her and Musk’s relationship was “taken from our hands and manipulated”, leaving her no choice but to address the break-up publicly. Although we have broken up, Elon and I care deeply for one another and remain close.

They may have gone their separate ways, but Elon Musk says his split from Amber Heard is amicable.

Yesterday, actress Amber Heard uploaded a photo to her Instagram of her brushing her hair with a fork like Ariel, the Little Mermaid, does in that bad Disney movie.

Elon and Amber dated for about a year.

The Tesla CEO commented on his ex’s post with “V cute” along with a heart emoji, Entertainment Tonight reported.

The Tesla CEO added, “Long distance relationships, when both partners have intense work obligations are always hard, but who knows what the future holds”. To make the matter clear, Musk, 46, commented again and explained his status with Heard after their split made headlines over the weekend. Fair enough! We can only hope that they both find happiness and continue to post about their feelings on social media for us to peruse.

While news broke over the weekend that the low-key couple called it quits after roughly a year of a typically private romance, the tech mogul and actress had not personally confirmed the split – until now. The split no doubt came as a surprise to the pair’s fans after Amber’s father David previously revealed his daughter is keen to settle down and have children of her own with Elon. “She feels her career is just starting”.

‘He ended it a week ago.

Reports had claimed Musk dumped her for being “manipulative and selfish”. “Elon’s back in LA while she’s licking her wounds in Australia”.

The actress was first linked to the boss of United States electric auto giant Tesla last summer when they were spotted together in London. He had just gotten out of a second marriage to British actress Talulah Riley.