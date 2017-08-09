Encana Corp (ECA) Stake Lifted by Jvl Advisors Llc

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, July 27th. With natural gas unable to break through the $3 barrier, the company’s earnings and cash flows are bound to suffer, at least in the near-to-medium term. Several studies suggest that positive earnings surprises not only lead to an immediate hike in a stock’s price, but also to a gradual increase over time.

Do investors think to respond accordingly to new analyst’s rating and change a position based on the analyst’s rating opinion without any further research? “Therefore, ahead of its second-quarter results, we see the company as a risky bet that is best avoided at the moment”.

“On October 6 analysts at Credit Suisse issued its first research report on the stock giving it an initial rating of “. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.25 price objective on shares of Encana Corporation in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Encana Corporation in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Macquarie cut shares of Encana Corporation from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Encana Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.32. Also, there are 3 buy, 0 sell and 1 strong sell ratings, collectively assigning a 1.83 average brokerage recommendation. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.70.

Shares of Encana Corporation (NYSE ECA) opened at 9.89 on Wednesday. Moving toward the technical facts, its current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average is 1.69% and standing 6.20% away from 50-Day Simple Moving Average while traded down -10.45% from 200-Day Simple Moving Average. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.04.

Encana Corporation (ECA) stock directed 13.55% toward a higher level throughout a year ago and swapped 12.90% toward a strong spot during past one month.

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,896,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,403,000 after buying an additional 21,702,894 shares in the last quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.19 million. Encana Corporation had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Jefferies Group analyst Z. Parham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & worldwide copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.baseball-news-blog.com/2017/08/09/montgomery-investment-management-inc-has-794000-position-in-encana-corporation-nyseeca.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday the 13th of June 2017. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

Institutional investors now hold around $6.61 billion or 67.2% in ECA stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Encana Corporation by 12.2% in the first quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Encana Corporation by 12.2% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Encana Corporation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc now owns 12,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period.