Energy Transfer Partners Reports Second Quarter Results

PA now owns 728,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the last quarter. The company has a market cap of $410.88M and its 12 month revenue was nearly $223.20M.

For a total return analysis, there is the 5.10% return on equity and the 8.70% return on assets to consider. About 743,265 shares traded. It has outperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. If a firm can borrow money and use it to achieve a higher return than the cost of the debt, then the leveraging creates additional revenue that accrues to stockholders as increased equity.

The Stock had a 1.58 Consensus Analyst Recommendation 30 Days Ago, whereas 60 days ago and 90 days ago the analyst recommendations were 1.58 and 1.73 respectively. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0% or 4,750 shares in its portfolio. The company has market cap of $18.31 billion. Closing price generally refers to the last price at which a stock trades during a regular trading session. Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. It has outperformed by 25.98% the S&P500. The scale runs from 1 to 5 with 1 recommending Strong Buy and 5 recommending a Strong Sell. Therefore 73% are positive. Yandex N.V. has $3800 highest and $14.20 lowest target.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. It seems that Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) might see muted action given an ABR of 2.1 or Hold rating.

05/09/2017 – ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS was upgraded to ” by analysts at Credit Suisse. “Similarly, the company’s Director Skidmore David K on 2017-06-26 Buy 2000 shares of the company at a price of $19.49”. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $40 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 10 by Zacks. Citigroup upgraded Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) on Monday, March 14 to “Buy” rating. According to the past 12 months report, the income was nearly $729.00M and sales remained $11.08B. The ex-dividend date will be Monday the 8th of May 2017. The stock of Aviva plc (LON:AV) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, September 9 by RBC Capital Markets. Moreover, Yorkville Capital Management Llc has 11.24% invested in the company for 586,412 shares. Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd downsized its ownership by selling 800 shares a decrease of 1.1% from 03/31/2017 to 06/30/2017.

More recent Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Stifel Starts Energy Transfer Equity, LP (ETE) at Buy” on July 13, 2017. Energy Transfer Equity, L.P.’s payout ratio is 135.71%. The New York-based C V Starr & Co Inc has invested 9.5% in the stock. These holdings make up 16.92% of the company’s outstanding shares. Comparatively, Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

As the P/E goes up, it shows that current investor sentiment is that the company is worth more. Its Average True Range (ATR) value figured out at 0.34. It increased, as 37 investors sold ETE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. The hedge funds in our partner’s database now have: 454.00 million shares, up from 443.85 million shares in 2016Q3. Raymond James & Assoc reported 19,791 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Energy Transfer Equity LP had 23 analyst reports since October 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Neville Rodie Shaw accumulated 0.06% or 28,320 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc accumulated 24,725 shares. Hartford Mngmt holds 22,830 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Bank of America downgraded the shares of ETP in report on Thursday, February 25 to “Neutral” rating. Its shares have trimmed -14.51% since hitting a peak level of $83.64 on August 15, 2016. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Envestnet Asset Management owns 2,285 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) for 6.28 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 3.07% of its portfolio in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE). Payden & Rygel stated it has 225,800 shares.