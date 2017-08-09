Eric Bolling Sues HuffPo Reporter for $50 Million Over Sexting Report

Less than a week after Eric Bolling was suspended pending an investigation over allegations of sexually suggestive texts, the Fox News Channel host today is legally lashing out to the tune of at least $50 million at the journalist who first broke the sordid tale.

It also said Bolling was “substantially harmed” by the report.

UPDATE: Ali, who has a strong Twitter following, just added this tweet, which says a lot about him.

It’s been just over a year since former Fox host Gretchen Carlson sent shock waves through the network by suing then-CEO Roger Ailes.

“The nature of this action is for damages and injunctive relief based on defamation arising from the defendants’s efforts to injure the plaintiff’s reputation through the intentional and/or highly reckless publication of actionable false and misleading statements about the plaintiff’s conduct and character”, the summons states.

Fox News said Saturday that it has suspended Bolling, the co-host of its late-afternoon news program ‘The Specialists, ‘ while it investigates the allegations he sent a lewd photo to co-workers.

A Fox News spokesperson said in a statement Saturday that Bolling was suspended “pending the results of an investigation, which is now underway”. HuffPost, which was not named in the lawsuit, issued a statement saying, “Ali is a careful and meticulous reporter”.

Ali declined to comment further on the suit.

Ali appeared to be undeterred by the notice or the veracity of his report, tweeting that he would “stand by my reporting + will protect my sources”.

His attorney Michael Bowe told DailyMail.com on Monday: ‘Mr.

Fox News said that an investigation ‘is now underway, ‘ with attorney Paul Weiss leading the proceedings. The story relied on over a dozen sources who described how the women allegedly received the unsolicited text message of male genitalia from Bolling. “I look forward to clearing my name asap”.

After being suspended, Bolling said that he was “overwhelmed by all the support”.

However, many believe that this is the end of Bolling’s career at Fox, noting how Bill O’Reilly went on vacation and never returned to work amid a controversy over secret settlement payments to women who had accused him of harassment.

Michael Bowe, an attorney for Bolling, told CNNMoney, “This anonymously sourced and uncorroborated story is false, defamatory, and obviously meant to destroy this good man’s career and family”.

Others at Fox News later came forward with similar claims, and Ailes left the company on July 21, 2016.