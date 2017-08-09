Esports in contention for inclusion in 2024 Olympic Games

In an interview with The Associated Press, co-president of the Paris Olympics bid committee Tony Estanguet said that there is a possibility that video games could become a part of Olympic competition in 2024.

In fact, esports will be a medal event in the 2022 edition of the Asian Games, the second largest multi-sport event after the Olympic Games.

The official announcement that Paris will hold the 2024 Summer Olympic Games is expected to be made next month. Last year, an audience research firm found internet users in the country are showing more interest in esports, particularly people in the 15-24 age range. Let’s look at it. Let’s meet them [the e-sports representatives]. “Let’s try if we can find some bridges”.

He also added, “We have to look at it because we can’t say, “It’s not us”. Now that the order of the 2024 and 2028 Olympics has been all but decided, Macron’s travels are no longer necessary reports Le Parisien.

As it presently stands, a formal list of sporting disciplines to be included for the 2024 Olympics will be prepared in 2019. Rio de Janeiro even saw the first worldwide eGames last summer as the committee looks to host Olympic-style eSports competitions in the same host city as the regular Olympics.

“We will spend some time after (the International Olympic Committee meeting in September) Lima to engage with new people and stakeholders”.

“I don’t want to say “no” from the beginning. Let’s discuss among ourselves”. As such, Paris will be confirmed at the September meeting of the International Olympic Committee, after which we’ll hopefully hear more about the possibility of eSports joining some of the world’s most elite athletes.