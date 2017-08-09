Essential’s investors include Amazon, release date for phone being announced next week

Essential also announced that Amazon and Best Buy will be launch partners.

The company’s total funding is now at $330 million, and private co. share marketplace Equidate estimates its total valuation at $1 billion, though Essential itself isn’t disclosing any official valuation figures. It looks likely to face a similar design on the forthcoming iPhone 8, however, based on leaks, and other Android device makers are taking the cue and revealing screen-heavy prototypes with minimal bezels, so it’ll be interesting to see how Essential positions itself with its go-to-market strategy once the phone is actually available.

Essential’s first smartphone, named after the company, will cost $699 when it launches.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Essential’s large roster of investors include multibillion-dollar companies like Tencent and Amazon. And while the best possible news we could give is that the phone is coming out in the next week, that’s not the news we have for you.

Andy Rubin, who created Android and sold it to Google back in 2005, hopes to create a band similar to Apple’s, where revolutionary hardware and software combine for a magical user experience.

Despite executive departures, Essential faces an uphill battle in an already-crowded USA smartphone market already dominated by Apple and Samsung.

Along with the phone, Essential is also developing a smart home hub.

The company has had a rocky start, however, with several key executives departing recently. Do you think it will have a significant impact on the U.S. smartphone market?