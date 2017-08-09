Facebook shuts down standalone app for teenagers, Lifestage

Facebook had tapped a 19-year-old staffer to create the app – likely in the hopes that a teenage product lead could be more successful at reaching high schoolers than previous efforts. And so here we are, saying goodbye to an app that didn’t really serve much of a objective for the rest of the non-high school world. “We will continue to incorporate these learnings into features in the main Facebook app”, the spokesperson said.

The app was launched less than a year ago but, like Facebook’s many other attempts at replicating Snapchat, Lifestage never gained much traction with the teens it was hoping to lure away from Snapchat.

According to a report in the Business Insider on Tuesday, Lifestage was meant to help teens find and connect with other classmates who went to their school. The objective was to create something to connect high school students with their peers at their school by sharing selfies and videos, as if teenagers didn’t have enough apps to do that.

When it was launched in August 2016, the coder behind the app, Michael Sayman, claimed that the idea was to reimagine what Facebook would have been like if it had been created in 2016.

The company said in a post that it was rather focusing on improving the experience for groups within Facebook’s main app. With 250 million daily users, Instagram and its Stories feature has now surpassed Snapchat’s 166 million. And it didn’t look like Facebook had any interest in fixing those glitches, much less continuing to roll out improvements to the Groups app overall.

It’s the second bit of pruning in the space of a few days for Facebook, which has also announced its intention to ax the standalone Facebook Groups app that has been around since 2014.