Falcons, Devonta Freeman agree to five-year contract

“Devonta embodies everything we are looking for in a Falcon, and we are proud that he’ll be able to spend his career here in Atlanta“.

Freeman, a two-time Pro Bowler, is the first running back drafted by the Falcons since Jamal Anderson to have back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

“Everybody’s happy”, said Freeman’s agent Kristin Campbell.

According to NFL.com, Freeman has agreed to terms on a five-year, $41.25 million extension that will pay him an average of $8.25 million per season.

Freeman was slated to make $1.8 million this season in the final year of his four-year rookie contract. “I want to thank [owner Arthur] Blank, [GM] Thomas [Dimitroff] and Coach (Dan) Quinn for all of their support”.

The pair of Freeman and Coleman-along with quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones-led the Falcons to the No. 1 scoring offense (33.8 points per game) and No. 2 yardage offense (415.8 yards per contest) in the NFL.

Only Le’Veon Bell’s unsigned $12.1m franchise tag contract would be higher when the Pittsburgh Steelers running back eventually ends his holdout. “I feel extremely blessed, but the work and grind are just beginning”. He had 11 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots. However, it is also worth noting that he previously registered 264 carries for 1,061 yards and another 11 scores over the course of 15 regular-season games during his second National Football League campaign back in 2015-16.

Freeman has seven multi-touchdown games for his career, and he’s recorded back-to-back multi-touchdown games twice in his career.

Freeman’s contract includes a $15 million signing bonus.