Father, Son Store Owners Fight Off Armed Robbers

A pair of would-be armed robbers got quite the surprise after a store owner and his son chose to fight back.

Arlington Police say the guy in black going down to the ground is armed and tried to rob the father and son who are on top of him.

“It was courageous of them”, police spokesman Steven Bartolotta said Tuesday in a telephone interview.

Surveillance video shows two robbers with backpacks entering the store and holding guns to the two employees behind the counter of Z Comm Communications in Arlington, Texas.

“When he pulled out the gun, I thought he was playing a game or it was joke”, Monga said.

The Mongas later realized the men were holding real guns.

The employees manage to push the armed suspect from behind the counter and he heads to the door, but the employees hold on to him.

The second thug, in a baseball cap, watches the scuffle from across the counter while pointing his firearm at Khurrum – who calmly bats it away with his hand. The other gunman struggled to get out of the store.

“It was all so sudden”, Monga told The Star-Telegram.

Bartolotta said he can’t speak to how unusual it is for people to wrestle away and fight with potential suspects. “I don’t know what happened”.

“We do NOT recommend that you try and fight off armed robbers”.

Anyone with information on the identities of the men is asked to call Detective Houchin with the Arlington Police Department at 817-459-5301.