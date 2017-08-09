Fed won’t need to raise interest rates in near term: James Bullard

The dollar shook off early weakness to rise to more than a one-week high on Tuesday, after data showing US job openings surging to a record in June reinforced Friday’s robust payrolls data.

Expectations of a U.S. rate increase at its September meeting has all but evaporated from the market compared to a 20 per cent probability a month earlier; with Fed member Mester saying that she does not want to “over-react” to weak inflation when more data will arrive before the September FOMC meeting.

“We’ve come to an interesting juncture with respect to the dollar because it’s been on the backfoot all year – it’s been the weakest-performing G10 currency – and we’ve come to a position where the market is now short”, Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley in London said. “Does that mean the dollar is now more sensitive to better news?” He also disagreed with the policy view that low unemployment contributes to higher inflation.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Monday that the Federal Reserve should leave interest rates unchanged because inflation is not likely to climb higher even as the US job market continues to recover, Reuters reports.

“(They) seemed to oppose further rate hikes.

“It is still inflation that poses the problem”, they added, while noting that Bullard’s and Kashkari’s dovish reputations meant market players were likely to discount their comments.

The U.S. dollar clung to its gains on Monday following a strong U.S. July payrolls report.

The euro was down 0.39 percent to $1.1747, but not far from last week’s 2-1/2-year high of $1.1909.

Bullard does not vote on monetary policy this year at the Fed, though he participates in the central bank’s regular policy discussions in Washington.

Sterling hit a 10-month low against the euro as investors grew more bearish about Britain’s economic outlook after consumer spending fell for a third month in a row in July.