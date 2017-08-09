Federal police dismantle major worldwide crime syndicate, 17 arrested

Mr Gaughan said investigators had arrested 17 people in three countries – nine men and one woman in Sydney, five men in Dubai and two men in The Netherlands.

Another five men were arrested in the United Arab Emirates by the Dubai police anti-narcotics department and two men alleged to have been responsible for arranging the supply of drugs to the Australian-based syndicate were arrested in The Netherlands.

‘For decades this group has flaunted their wealth, telling the community they were untouchable, ‘ AFP Assistant Commissioner Neil Gaughan said on Tuesday.

The drug sting worth nearly one billion dollars resulted in the arrests of Fadi and Michael Ibrahim in Dubai.

More than 25 homes are also being raided across Sydney, including the luxurious Dover Heights home of John Ibrahim, where police could be seen entering the house and searching through the property’s roof, while sniffer dogs scoured through the surrounding bushland.

Those arrested in Sydney face a variety of charges, including conspiracy to import a commercial quantity of drugs, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

“A total of 1.8 tonnes (1.98 tons) of MDMA, 136 kilograms (300 lbs) of cocaine and 15 kilograms (33 lbs) of crystal methamphetamine was seized by authorities in the Netherlands before it could reach Australia”, the statement said.

Among those arrested in Sydney was Sarah Budge, who was charged with illegally possessing a Glock 26 firearm, commonly known as a “baby Glock”.

“Police can confirm that search warrants are being conducted across Sydney in relation to a number of separate, ongoing criminal investigations”, the AFP spokesperson said.

Australian authorities say they are now working alongside Dubai Police to extradite the five men within 60 days.

The son and girlfriend of Kings Cross nightlife figure John Ibrahim will face court after a massive police sting that netted members of Sydney’s most high-profile underworld families.

Those arrested in Dubai include a 39-year-old Vaucluse man, a 43-year-old Dover Heights man, a 34-year-old Punchbowl man and two Australian men living in Dubai, aged 39 and 30 years old.