Feds seize $3 million in Heroin, Fentanyl in Central Park bust

Federal and local investigators seized more than $3 million in heroin and fentanyl, some of which was packaged in bags stamped with the Uber name a logo, after busting a crew operating out of the Upper West Side, officials said.

It was unclear if the envelopes marked “UBER” were being sold out of Richard Rodriguez’s auto, authorities said.

Not only that, but supplies and paraphernalia that are consistent with what one would need to mill heroin and fentanyl were discovered, including: Stamps, rubber bands, folding tables, boxes of ziplock bags, a heat sealing device, gloves, masks, and empty glassines branded with names like “McDonald’s”, “Uber”, “Walking Dead”, and “Black Friday”.

A joint NYPD and DEA task force had been watching the apartment on Central Park West when they spotted David Rodriguez loading shopping bags into a Honda Accord vehicle.

Back at the apartment on Central Park West, investigators executed a search warrant and found more packages of the suspected fentanyl and heroin, and 1,100 glassine envelopes of packaged powder marked “Uber”, prosecutors said.

What’s more, it seems that one of the offenders was allegedly a driver for Uber at the time of his arrest, according to the DEA.

Authorities arrested four men, including an Uber driver, and seized nearly 20 pounds of heroin and fentanyl on August 4, 2017.

Authorities arrested Jesus Perez-Cabral, the tenant at the Central Park West apartment agents had under surveillance, along with David Rodriguez, Johnny Beltrez, and Richard Rodriguez, WCBS-TV reported. They say that Perez-Cabral admitted to having a gun and drugs in the apartment.

They also found a loaded pistol and $30,000 in cash.

“Fentanyl is the deadliest street drug to ever hit this country“, said James Hunt, special agent in charge of the DEA’s NY office, in a statement.

The street value of the drugs seized is estimated to be about $3 million, but that figure could be millions of dollars higher depending on the ration of fentanyl to heroin.

The four men arrested Friday were arraigned the next day and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy.

According to Hunt, if their analysis is confirmed, the latest seizure had the potential of killing half of New York City’s population.

Fentanyl is approximately 50 times stronger than heroin and is increasingly found mixed into the illicit narcotics supply in New York City.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said in a statement that fentanyl helped lead to more overdose deaths than homicides in NY in 2016. “Fentanyl is manufactured death that drug dealers are mixing with heroin“. Dealers disguised themselves as Uber drivers-complete with fake logos and stickers-so they won’t look suspicious while waiting for buyers in the Bronx and Manhattan, the New York Post reported earlier this year.