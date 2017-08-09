Five-time Pro Bowl NT Wilfork retires with Patriots

David Wilfork, 48 at the time, had suffered from diabetes. His mother, Barbara, died in December 2002, six months after his father, David Sr., died.

Former Pro Bowl nose tackle Vince Wilfork signed a one-day contact with New England on Wednesday so he could officially retire as a member of the Patriots.

Kraft speaks from the heart. As an owner, I understand the business dynamic.

When Kraft’s wife Myra was sick, Wilfork and his wife Bianca gave him a chain with a picture of Robert and Myra on it. It gave him comfort.

New England drafted him the first round of the 2004 National Football League draft and he was part of two Super Bowl-winning Patriots squads.

Steal at No. 21. Belichick went on to say that Wilfork was “as good a two-gapper who has ever played this game” in reference to the style of play that the Patriots asked Wilfork to execute: Occupying gaps to both sides of the offensive lineman.

In addition, Belichick regarded Vince as the “Best defensive lineman I have ever coached”.

Wilfork’s plans: Chill out.

“Vince was kind of the captain of the captains”, Belichick said, praising the way Wilfork could stand out even in a room full of leaders. “For 20 years I’ve been on a schedule and the last thing I want to do is jump into something right now”. “I’m going to take some time, maybe a year off, do some things I want to do”. All the memories I made over the years, the guy that you guys saw and the career that I had, it wouldn’t have happened without the Patriots. Wake up when I want to.

Wilfork said that he never wanted to leave the Patriots, but like Kraft, understands the nature of the business. “Physically, I could play as long as I want I believe”.

What’s next for Wilfork remains unclear, but he’ll undoubtedly be taking a step back to catch his breath and live his life and let his body relax. Wilfork leaned back in his chair and let out a big laugh when listening to Belichick talk about how he never missed his targeted weight or failed a conditioning test.

“No more cleats, I’m moving on to smoke meats”, Wilfork proclaimed in a video posted on Twitter that showed him wearing denim overalls and brandishing a pair of tongs while standing in front of a barbecue.

“It never once crossed my mind where I needed to be”, Wilfork said of coming back to Foxboro.