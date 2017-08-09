Former Cavalier Ron Harper Blames ‘Youth, Ignorance’ for Kyrie Irving’s Trade Request

Irving’s decision to ask for a trade has not been universally panned, though.

Griffin believes Irving will be traded, but would not speculate on a destination. Kyrie Irving might want out, but the Cavs have yet to do that and in theory, could just hold onto the star guard. He has been given a huge amount of praise for making some hard decisions as the Cavaliers’ general manager. Expectations headed into this season will be high. There’s still time [for moves to be made]. Inserting Lue into the head coach’s role lit a fire under the Cavaliers. You know you are expected to win a championship, by way of example.

According to Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report, the Cavaliers are now thinking twice about trading Irving as they have to receive the right offer that will suit their need. On the other hand, perhaps LeBron was saying he’s done with letting betas like Irving get the credit for helping him win rings. Rather, it’s the team’s former general manager.

“I think Kyrie’s going to end up getting traded”, Griffin said Monday on ESPN television.

“He handled the situation exactly like he was supposed to”.

“He went to Dan Gilbert privately, told him that he thought he would be happier somewhere else”, Griffin said.

“I see this as him looking for a fit for himself, to take the next step in his career”, Griffin continued.

“I think this is a guy who wants to know how good he can be“, he added.

“LeBron casts a very large shadow over an organization”.

Given that Irving doesn’t have a no-trade clause, the Cavs don’t have to cater to what he wants.

Despite the extremely small chance that LBJ comes to Arizona, the Suns actually have quite a bit to offer The King.

Bledsoe could replace Irving? Other rumored offers for Irving have come at least five other National Basketball Association teams. Everything appears to be gaining traction behind the scenes regarding a Kyrie Irving deal. The Celtics’ offense has been lead-guard dominant with Thomas at the helm, and Irving might thrive with his own high-level isolation and pick-and-roll scoring ability alongside Al Horford, who makes everyone around him notably better.

The turmoil that is surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers has been greatly overblown. However, he is an outsider with intimate knowledge about Kyrie Irving and the inner workings of the Cavaliers.