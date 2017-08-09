Former FBI agent, his daughter found guilty of murdering her husband

Martens and Molly Corbett alleged that on August 2, 2015, Martens came to his daughter’s defense after Jason Corbett allegedly attacked her.

The North Carolina jury starts its first full day of deliberations later.

They unanimously found Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens guilty of second-degree murder in the 2015 beating death of Jason Corbett, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. They bashed his skull repeatedly, hitting him in the head at least 12 times.

The 39-year-old was beaten to death with a baseball bat and paving stone at his home in North Carolina two years ago.

Before leaving the courtroom, Molly Corbett turned to her family and said: “I’m really sorry, mom”.

Jason and Molly were married in 2011 after a romantic relationship formed between them while Molly worked as an au pair for Jason’s two young children from a previous marriage.

Evidence during the trial had shown that Mr Corbett had received at least ten blows to the head from a baseball bat and cement brick.

“Molly just broke out in tears when she heard the guilty verdict”.

He said he told his son-in-law to let Molly go but that Jason told him, “I’m going to kill her”.

Speaking in Limerick, Jason Corbett’s twin brother Wayne says the jury delivered the right verdict. After the murder, Molly Corbett fought for custody of Jason Corbett’s children but guardianship was granted to Lynch.

However, according to reports, both accused were found by Davidson County police and paramedics to be uninjured at the scene with no bruises, cuts, abrasions or visible wounds.

The prosecution had argued that Martens was dishonest during his testimony. They also testified that Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens had no visible signs of injury.