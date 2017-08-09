Former Hatters star Gray completes Watford switch

Watford have signed Burnley striker Andre Gray for a club-record fee.

The 26-year-old striker joins for a sum believed to be around £18 million, and will be available for Saturday’s Premier League opener with Liverpool at Vicarage Road.

Gray scored 33 goals in two seasons for Burnley, during which he was banned for four matches by England’s Football Association for discriminatory comments he made on social media in 2012.

“Burnley therefore took the decision to accept an offer from Watford and move forward with their own plans going into the new Premier League season”.

“The Clarets gave Gray the chance to extend his stay at Turf Moor with the offer of a substantially improved new contract earlier this summer”, Burnley said on their website.

He will become manager Marco Silva’s seventh major signing of the summer after the arrivals of Daniel Bachmann, Tom Cleverley, Kiko Femenia, Will Hughes, Nathaniel Chalobah and Richarlison at Vicarage Road.

One player on the radar as a potential replacement for Gray is Roda JC’s 28-year-old German striker Dani Schahin, who has one year left on his contract and is a former U19 and U20 global.

He left in a £600,000 move for Brentford in June 2014, before a £9m move to Burnley in August 2015.