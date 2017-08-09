Fort Worth police investigating after baby found dead in closet

Megan says the woman told her she was only watching a total of four kids in the home, including the woman’s own niece and nephew.

Police said the baby’s neck got caught between the chest buckle that was fastened, and he was strangled by the buckle and strap mechanism.

“I think what she was doing was she put the baby down to sleep but did not want to put the baby on the bed by itself because she was afraid he would possibly roll over, so she left the child in the vehicle seat is what she did”, Brad Perez, with the Fort Worth Police Department, told KTVT.

The Child-Care Licensing Division of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said they are still investigating the child’s death and the child care arrangement.

Sgt. Wade Walls, supervisor of the crimes against children unit, said the baby had been put in the carrier inside a walk-in closet of the home so he could sleep. “It’s a day by day thing for them”, said Kitty Wise. They plan to wait on the investigation to reveal more. “I don’t know how they handled that – having them all inside”.

The residence where John died was not licensed as a day care center, but the home has a history with CPS, according to an agency spokeswoman who declined to go into details, citing privacy laws.

Just after 10 p.m. Monday, officers were called to a home on Woodpecker Lane, off White Settlement Road and North Academy Boulevard, for a call about an unconscious person.

Little John Norris was Megan’s only child.

“They’re hugging and crying, put their heads down”, recalls neighbor Anjeanette Weger.

“I checked the baby sitter out”, explained Norris.

Police said it appears Norris died in his sleep after sliding down in the auto seat and suffocating. Check back for updates.