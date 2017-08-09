Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Institutional Investors Quarterly Sentiment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Chairman now owns $36,225,342 of the stock as reported to the SEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,210 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $90,900,000 after buying an additional 5,182,360 shares in the last quarter.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,667 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $33,040,000 after buying an additional 88,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 5,403,546 shares of the company traded hands.

Examining Institutional Ownership at Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) is a good way of gaining insight into the stock’s performance. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.9124 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76.

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) institutional sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2016 Q4.

Owners of Fossil stock haven’t had a whole lot to cheer for in 2017, with shares down 57% year-to-date even before Tuesday’s after-market plunge. In the last earnings report the EPS was $0.51 and is expected to be $0.87 for the current year with 48,464,000 shares outstanding. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $582 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.51 million.

They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 142.86% or $0.4 from last year’s $0.12 per share. Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL), at its latest closing price of $11.20, it has a price-to-book ratio of 0.56, compared to an industry average at 5.21.

Analyzing recent insider trading activity at Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) now have an ABR of 3.38.which is marked on a basic 1 to 5 scale, where 1 stands for a Strong Buy and 5 represents Strong Sell.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The stock of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 11 by Topeka Capital Markets. ValuEngine raised shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. On March 16 the company was downgraded from “Neutral” to “Underperform” with a current price target of $34.00 by analysts at Macquarie.

In other Fossil Group news, Chairman Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th.

To give you an idea as to how traumatic this is to the share price, shares were now trading at $12 per share, which is closer to the 52-week low than the 52-week high. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,644,137 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $63,591,000 after buying an additional 462,851 shares in the last quarter. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

In other news, Chairman Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 520,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th.